5 people found dead inside Miami home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Five people were discovered deceased inside a Florida residence on Friday in what Miami-Dade Police Department is probing as a potential murder-suicide.

On Friday morning, police conducted a welfare check on a home in Miami Lakes, located northwest of Miami, after a family member was unable to contact their family. Police entered the house through a back window and found two men and three women with apparent gunshot wounds.

In a press release, Miami-Dade Police noted that one of the men was discovered in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, indicating that this was likely a murder-suicide case.

While police have not disclosed the names or ages of the victims, a spokesperson verified to FOX 35 that all five individuals were adults.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.