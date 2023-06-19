5 multivitamins for women and their health benefits

A woman’s body differs from a man. She also goes through processes such as menstruation, lactation, pregnancy and menopause, making dietary requirements change with every age and stage of life. In such a situation, many women are asked to consider adding multivitamins to make sure the body receives the right nutrition.

As the name suggests, multivitamins for women are dietary supplements that combine a range of vitamins, minerals, and other components. Multivitamins come in a variety of forms, such as pills, gummies, powders, or liquids. While they are an instant solution to satisfy a daily need for nutrients, it is important to note that they are not a substitute for a healthy diet. Also, multivitamins should be consumed after being prescribed by a professional to fill up any nutritional gaps that may occur in a person’s diet.

Does every woman need multivitamins?

No. A majority of women don’t require a multivitamin if they consume a generally healthy and balanced diet because they’re able to obtain all the vitamins and minerals they need through food. Still, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition’s 2020 CRN Consumer Survey, more than 75 percent of adult women take a dietary supplement, and multivitamins are one of the most popular supplements.

Benefits of multivitamins:

Multivitamins for women are a little necessary because they can help increase energy levels, keep eye health in check, support heart health, reduce the risk of immune system-related diseases, and maintain stress levels and muscle strength.

Here are 5 multivitamins for women, we think may help with immunity and strength.

1. Boldfit Multivitamin

This well-researched multivitamin supplement offers a comprehensive blend of 42 vital ingredients to support women’s overall well-being. Specifically formulated for women, these tablets support healthy hair, skin, and nails because they contain vitamins C, E, and biotin. In addition to vitamins, minerals, and herbs, this supplement also includes a prebiotic and probiotic blend for optimal digestive health and gut support. Packed with B vitamins for energy, vitamins A, C, and E for skin health, and vitamin D and calcium for strong bones, this multi-tasking multivitamin is suitable for a majority of women as it is gluten-free, vegetarian, soy-free, and sugar-free.

2. TrueBasics Multivitamin

TrueBasics multivitamin for women is a daily supplement that provides 100 percent of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of 24 essential nutrients. This helps in boosting your energy level so that you are always pumped with energy. The antioxidant nutrient present in this multivitamin helps in fighting against free radicals which is beneficial for your skin, energy, and immunity. Moreover, it is rich in iron and folic acid which helps to maintain hormonal balance and healthy hemoglobin levels, while also supporting bone and joint health.

3. Himalayan Organics Multivitamin with Probiotics

Boost your energy and stamina levels with Himalayan organic multivitamins. Packed with essential nutrients, this supplement enhances your nervous and immune systems, improves vision, and provides antioxidant benefits. You can also get healthy, radiant skin and hair, all thanks to biotin, vitamins E, and C, found in this multivitamin. Moreover, it provides support for your bone and joint health with calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin D nutrients. Due to its probiotic blend and essential minerals, it also promotes better digestion. What’s more? It is a gluten-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and sugar-free formula for holistic wellness.

4. Swisse Women’s Multivitamins

Swisse women’s multivitamins are packed with 36 essential nutrients such as B6, B12, C, D3, and E along with chamomile, ginseng, iron, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants. All these nutrients can boost immunity and brain health, de-stress, fight ageing, and increase bone mineral density. Specifically designed for women, these multivitamins address their unique needs, filling in nutritional gaps while enhancing stamina, mental alertness, and vitality. For optimal results, take one tablet daily after a meal or as advised by a healthcare professional.

5. Revital H Multivitamins

Revital H multivitamin fulfills women’s daily nutritional needs, providing essential nutrients. These multivitamin and multimineral tablets contain vitamins A, B, E, and D folic acid, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, selenium, manganese, potassium, and biotin that help to energize you, boost immunity, rev up your metabolism, and support eye, bone, and brain health. It is also packed with antioxidants that combat free radicals and maintain a healthy appearance. Ta-da, you will be able to stay hale and hearty throughout life.

While you try these multivitamins, don’t forget to follow a healthy and balanced diet and daily exercise– two of the most important things you can do to improve your health!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)