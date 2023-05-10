5 cold soup recipes for summer days

Summer is here, and with it comes the need for refreshing and hydrating meals. But who says you have to sacrifice taste for health? Cold soups are the answer to your summer cravings. Not only are they packed with nutrients, but they are also incredibly easy to make and perfect for those lazy summer days. So, get ready to indulge in the ultimate chilled soup recipes that will keep you cool and satisfied. Let’s take a look at how to make 5 popular cold soups.

Cold soups are soups that are served cold or chilled. They are typically made with raw ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, herbs and yogurt. Unlike traditional hot soups, cold soups are not cooked or heated. They are usually blended or pureed to create a smooth and creamy texture.

They are a great way to stay hydrated during hot summer days. They are mostly made with water-rich ingredients like fruits and vegetables, which help to keep your body hydrated. They are packed with nutrients and are easier to digest than hot soups as they are not cooked or heated. They are also often made with ingredients such as cucumbers and ginger that promote healthy digestion. Cold soups are typically low in calories, making them an excellent option for weight loss or management.

Know how to make cold soups

1. Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a cold soup that originated in Spain. It is made with raw vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, garlic, and bread, which are blended together to create a smooth and creamy texture.

Ingredients:

* 8-10 ripe tomatoes

* 1 cucumber

* 1 red bell pepper

* 1 small red onion

* 2 garlic cloves

* 1/4 cup of olive oil

* 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

* Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Roughly chop the tomatoes, cucumber, red bell pepper, and red onion and add them to a blender. Also add garlic cloves, olive oil, and red wine vinegar to the blender.

2. Blend until smooth, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Let the soup rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

2. Watermelon Gazpacho

A more refreshing version of the traditional Gazpacho, this watermelon cold soup is a sweet and refreshing soup made with watermelon, lime juice and mint and is perfect to beat the summer heat.

Ingredients:

* 4 cups of cubed seedless watermelon

* 1 small cucumber

* 1 small red onion

* 1 small red bell pepper

* 1/4 cup of fresh mint leaves

* 1/4 cup of olive oil

* 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

* Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Add the watermelon, cucumber, red onion, red bell pepper, mint leaves, olive oil, and red wine vinegar to a blender.

2. Blend until smooth, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Refrigerate the soup for at least 30 minutes before serving.

3. Cucumber and Avocado Soup

There is nothing more refreshing and chilling than having cucumbers in the heat. This is a refreshing soup made with cucumbers, yogurt, and avocados which makes up for a creamy soup.

Ingredients:

* 2 cucumbers

* 2 avocados

* 1/2 cup of Greek yogurt

* 2 garlic cloves

* 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

* 1/4 cup of fresh mint leaves

* Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Peel and chop the cucumbers and avocado and add them to a blender.

2. Add the Greek yogurt, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and fresh mint leaves to the blender.

3. Blend until smooth, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Chill the soup in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

4. Borscht or Beetroot cold soup

Borscht is a traditional soup that originated in Ukraine, Poland and Russia. It is a vegetable soup made with beets as the primary ingredient, giving it a distinct deep red colour. Other typical ingredients include cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic and tomato paste. Beets are high in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, while cabbage is a good source of vitamin K and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

* 4 medium-sized beets

* 2 cups of plain Greek yogurt

* 2 cups of vegetable broth

* 2 garlic cloves

* 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

* 1/4 cup of fresh cilantro

* Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Peel and chop the beets and add them to a blender.

2. Add the Greek yogurt, vegetable broth, garlic cloves, and red wine vinegar to the blender.

3. Blend until smooth, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Chill the soup in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

5. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

5. Vichyssoise (Potato cold soup)

Vichyssoise is a variation of the traditional French potato and leek soup, ‘potage parmentier’. It is typically pureed until smooth and served chilled, making it a refreshing dish for hot summer days.

Ingredients:

* 2 large spring onions, white and light green parts only

* 3 large potatoes, peeled and diced

* 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

* 1 cup heavy cream

* 1/4 cup chopped chives

* Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, sauté the leeks in a little bit of butter until they are soft.

2. Add the diced potatoes and chicken or vegetable broth to the pot.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are soft.

4. Remove the pot from the heat and let it cool slightly.

5. Puree the soup in a blender until it is smooth.

6. Stir in the heavy cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.

7. Chill the soup in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.

8. Garnish with chopped chives before serving.

Try one of the above cold soup recipes, and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal on a hot summer day!