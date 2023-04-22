5 charged in youth game brawl; man later died of heart event

(*5*)

Vermont State Police say 5 adults had been charged with misdemeanor attack for a brawl that erupted at a center faculty basketball game previous this yr

ALBURGH, Vt. — Five adults had been charged with misdemeanor attack for a brawl that erupted at a center faculty basketball game previous this yr, Vermont State Police stated, however they may not face any fees associated with the loss of life of one particular person concerned in the combat who later had an acute cardiac event.

Police watched more than one movies of the Jan. 31 boys basketball game. They made up our minds {that a} verbal dispute between teams of fanatics for the Alburgh and Albans City School escalated right into a combat at the court docket.

Police stated Friday they discovered “no evidence to support criminal charges related to the death” of 60-year-old Russell Giroux, who died greater than two hours after the altercation on the Alburgh Community Education Center.

The scientific examiner made up our minds remaining month that Giroux’s reason of loss of life was once an “acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis.” The approach of loss of life can be indexed as “undetermined.”

The 5, who vary in age from 24 to 43, face arraignment on May 11. It was once now not right away identified if that they had legal professionals.

After the brawl, faculty officers introduced that spectators would now not be allowed to wait house basketball video games for the remaining of the season on the Alburgh center faculty.

Alburgh is a the town of about 2,100 in northwestern Vermont. It is surrounded on 3 aspects by way of Lake Champlain and the northern phase of the neighborhood paperwork phase of the border with Canada.