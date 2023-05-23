5/22: Prime Time with John Dickerson





On May 22, CBS News offered “Prime Time with John Dickerson,” that includes a phase hosted by way of Jim Axelrod that delved into a number of noteworthy subjects. Axelrod reported on ongoing discussions in regards to the debt ceiling, a up to date accord reached to keep water from the Colorado River, and NBA celebrity Carmelo Anthony’s retirement.

In regards to the debt ceiling, negotiations proceed with no transparent solution in sight. Congressional leaders from each events are in search of to succeed in a compromise that may building up the federal government’s borrowing prohibit whilst fulfilling the desires of all events concerned. The present debt ceiling closing date is ready for July 31, and if an settlement isn’t reached by way of then, the U.S. dangers defaulting on its money owed.

On a extra certain word, officers from a number of western states got here in combination to signal an settlement geared toward preserving water from the Colorado River. This comes because the river’s water ranges proceed to lower because of drought and local weather trade. The settlement comprises provisions for non permanent answers in addition to long-term making plans to advertise water sustainability.

Lastly, Axelrod reported at the retirement of NBA celebrity Carmelo Anthony. The ten-time All-Star introduced his retirement after a 19-year occupation that noticed him play for a number of groups, together with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony is extensively considered one of the crucial very best scorers in NBA historical past and can indisputably be ignored by way of basketball enthusiasts around the globe.

