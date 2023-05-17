Wednesday, May 17, 2023
5/16: Prime Time with John Dickerson

Join John Dickerson for an insightful version of Prime Time on CBS News, as he dives deep into the urgent problems with the day. In this section, Dickerson sheds gentle at the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, the hot safety breach that passed off on the house of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and the explanations at the back of the greater law of felony sports activities making a bet.

