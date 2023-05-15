5/14: CBS Weekend News – CBS News





On May 14th, CBS Weekend News reported on two vital occasions. One of the occasions used to be the file-top inflow of migrants on the border. The different match used to be the making of historical past by way of a mom-daughter pilot staff.

The file mentioned that there was an exceptional selection of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border lately. The figures have hit file highs, which has resulted in a pressure on assets to cater to the migrants. The CBS Weekend News believes that this pattern is more likely to proceed, and the federal government should get a hold of sustainable answers to deal with the problem.

In different news, CBS additionally reported on a historical second made by way of a mom-daughter pilot staff. The staff, who had been aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta, was the primary-ever African American mom-daughter duo to fly a industrial airline in combination. The fulfillment used to be celebrated by way of Delta and lots of others who felt happy with the ladies for breaking the glass ceiling.

- Advertisement -

To keep up-to-date with such breaking news and unique studies, CBS gives browser notifications for reside occasions. By turning at the notifications, one can also be the primary to grasp of such vital occasions.

