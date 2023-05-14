5/13: CBS Weekend News – CBS News





CBS News is bringing audience two vital tales this weekend. First, hundreds of migrants are going through an unsure long run as Title 42 expires. This coverage has allowed the United States to expel migrants from its borders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that it has expired, many are left questioning what is going to occur to people who have already been expelled and to people who are these days in quest of asylum.

In addition, audience gets a glimpse into the arena of a court caricature artist who takes Americans the place cameras can’t cross. This artist’s paintings lets in folks to visualise what occurs in courtrooms throughout prime-profile circumstances when cameras aren’t allowed.

Stay up-to-date on those breaking news tales and different are living occasions with CBS News. Get browser notifications for breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting by means of turning on notifications. Be the primary to find out about vital tales as they occur.

