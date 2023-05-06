49ers’ John Lynch explains drafting kicker at No. 99, says Jake Moody could be ‘foundational-type player’

The NFL Draft of 2023 recorded an important second when the San Francisco 49ers decided on kicker Jake Moody from Michigan with the No. 99 total pick out. It was once essentially the most vital number of a kicker since 2016, and Moody changed into certainly one of handiest six kickers to be drafted within the most sensible 100 since 2000. While some enthusiasts expressed fear, common supervisor John Lynch defined that that they had no selection as a result of Moody was once more likely to be unavailable later. Although kickers aren’t in most cases extremely valued in drafts and will generate skepticism amongst enthusiasts, Lynch believed that Moody could be a long term difference-maker.

In an interview with KNBR’s Murph & Mac display, Lynch mentioned that a large number of groups tried to business as much as safe Moody’s products and services after the 49ers made their variety. The franchise had 3 third-round alternatives, 87, 99, and 101, giving them the versatility to draft Moody. Lynch defined that the pick out used to draft Moody was once a compensatory 3, which was once noticed as a fourth-round pick out. Therefore, the use of that variety to procure Moody was once very good price for the crew.

- Advertisement -

Moody was once some of the most sensible kicking potentialities going into the draft, main the FBS in box objectives in 2022 with 29 and completing his school occupation with an 82.1 box objective share, scoring 355 issues, essentially the most in Michigan’s historical past. He was once the primary of 3 kickers to be decided on within the draft.

The 49ers had Robbie Gould as their kicker from 2017 to 2022 and understood the worth {that a} Pro-Bowl and All-Pro kicker could deliver to a crew. Lynch believed that Moody could be the following Gould-type participant and defined the significance of getting a high quality kicker at the roster, including that Moody has the possible to lend a hand the crew lengthen their vary and be offering an infinite array of particular groups choices.

The 49ers have already got kicker Zane Gonzalez at the crew following a business this offseason.