49ers’ Brock Purdy expected to begin throwing next week; Kyle Shanahan ‘hoping’ QB will be ready by Week 1

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who underwent surgical procedure in March to restore his UCL with an interior brace after injuring his elbow all the way through the NFC Championship sport, will be ready to get started throwing next week in accordance to San Francisco 49ers head trainer Kyle Shanahan. Although it stays unknown whether or not the 23-year-old will be ready to get started when the common season starts, Shanahan stays positive and is aiming for a Week 1 go back. Purdy could also be hopeful and taking issues in the future at a time, mentioning that he feels excellent and that his arm is feeling excellent.

There continues to be no respectable timeline for Purdy, however he’s on course to meet the expectancy of throwing a ball in June, which was once set previous this month by Shanahan. As of now, Trey Lance has taken the entire first-team snaps at quarterback within the first two days of OTAs with Purdy now not but ready to take part. Shanahan has stated that the first-team snaps will “even out,” and Sam Darnold will get some because the offseason continues. The 49ers signed Darnold to a one-year deal this offseason.

Earlier this month, Shanahan instructed media that Purdy was once doing throwing motions with a towel so as to in the end paintings his method up to a soccer. He added then that barring any setbacks, Purdy will be again by coaching camp. The 49ers’ first sport within the upcoming 2023 season is in Pittsburgh in opposition to the Steelers on September 10.