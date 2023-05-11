43 Priority Quotes to Focus on What’s Important in Life

There may well be associate hyperlinks on this web page, this means that we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis sooner than making any on-line acquire.

Need some lend a hand clarifying your priorities?

In our busy lives, we ceaselessly fight to find time for what’s in point of fact essential.

We all get the similar 24 hours every day, but it ceaselessly feels that there isn’t sufficient time to accomplish our duties and provides our consideration to the issues that topic maximum.

At the similar time, we ceaselessly see others giving equivalent consideration to their obligations and the issues that in point of fact topic to them. How do they do it?

It’s all a question of atmosphere priorities in lifestyles.

For some, this implies refusing to be swept away by means of pressing however unimportant issues.

Others consciously put aside time every day to do the issues which might be essential for his or her non-public happiness and well-being. They make themselves the concern so they may be able to be their absolute best.

Finally, some other people set their priorities by means of pronouncing no to distractions and staying laser-focused on attaining their targets.

How Do I Set My Priorities?

The Eisenhower matrix is a formidable device for figuring out which issues are essential and which can be pressing. This means, you’ll be able to make higher choices when atmosphere your priorities.

In addition to the Eisenhower matrix, you’ll be able to merely ask your self 4 questions to resolve if one thing must be on your precedence checklist. Ask your self:

What’s my goal for doing this?

In what means is that this comparable to my non-public targets?

What’s the urgency degree for this?

Is there somebody else who can do that?

Your solutions will expose if a job must be your precedence, or it’s one thing that may wait or be delegated.

In this newsletter, we’re sharing a choice of precedence quotes to lend a hand unearth your true priorities, which will have been buried underneath a pile of pressing but non-essential issues you’ve been taking good care of.

These actionable quotes urge you to paintings in the carrier of what’s in point of fact essential to you. This means, you’ll are living a lifetime of contentment moderately than one among remorseful about.

Priority Quotes to Focus on What’s Important

1. “Do first things first, and second things not at all.” – Peter Drucker

2. “Most of us spend too much time on what is urgent and not enough time on what is important.” – Stephen Covey

3. “There is no one busy in this world, it’s always about priorities. You will always find time for the things you feel important.” – Nishan Panwar

4. “Our greatest danger in life is in permitting the urgent things to crowd out the important.” – Charles E. Hummel

5. “Good things happen when you set your priorities straight.” – Scott Caan

6. “Things which matter most must never be at the mercy of things which matter least.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

7. “The mark of a great man is one who knows when to set aside the important things in order to accomplish the vital ones.” – Brandon Sanderson

8. “The Principle of Priority states (a) you must know the difference between what is urgent and what is important, and (b) you must do what’s important first.” – Steven Pressfield

9. “I do know that when I am 60, I should be attempting to achieve different personal goals than those which had priority at age 20.” – Warren Buffet

10. “Like it or not, the world evolves, priorities change and so do you.” – Marilu Henner

11. “Wise are those who learn that the bottom line doesn’t always have to be their top priority.” – William Arthur Ward

12. “We don’t drift in good directions. We discipline and prioritize ourselves there.” – Andy Stanley

13. (*43*) – Anonymous

14. “One-half of knowing what you want is knowing what you must give up before you get it.” – Sidney Howard

15. “Life is as simple as these three questions: What do I want? Why do I want it? And, how will I achieve it?” – Shannon L. Alder

16. “Your behavior reflects your actual purposes.” – Ronald Heifetz

17. “I’ve learned that people say they can’t put their goals at the center of life (family, time, travel, faith, health), but they have no problem putting work there at their expense. If that hurt, good. Change something.” – Richie Norton

18. “The root of productivity is in personal priorities. Know what matters to you and why.” – Melissa Steginus

19. “It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials.” – Bruce Lee

20. “Time is something that you make decisions about. You make time, you don’t have it. You make time for what matters to you.” – Yasmina Diallo

21. “Whatever keeps you from reaching your goals today had better be important – it’s costing you a day of your life!” – Nido R. Qubein

22. “If I missed the sunrise of this day and if I let the sunset slip by unnoticed, I might ask if what captured my attention this day was worth the loss of this day because I can’t think of anything that’s that important.” – Craig D. Lounsbrough

23. “It is OK to be a little selfish about my priorities.” – Sean Covey

24. “Your priorities determine your happiness — place them in order and act on them.” – Francis Shenstone

25. “To change your life, you need to change your priorities.” – Mark Twain

26. “People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully.” – Steve Jobs

27. “Subtracting from your list of priorities is as important as adding to it.” – Frank Sonnenberg

28. “If you continually ask yourself, ‘What’s important now’ you won’t waste time on the trivial.” – Lou Holtz

29. “Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” – John Wooden

30. “Lack of time is actually lack of priorities.” – Tim Ferriss

31. “Make yourself a priority. Fill yourself up so that you can give more to others.” – Oprah Winfrey

32. “If it’s a priority you’ll find a way. If it isn’t, you’ll find an excuse.” – Jim Rohn

33. “The greatest reflection of your priorities is your time. Whatever you say about what matters to you, the true test is where you place your time.” – Nick Crocker

34. “I suggest that you become obsessed about the things you want; otherwise, you are going to spend a lifetime being obsessed with making up excuses as to why you didn’t get the life you wanted.” – Grant Cardone

35. “When we’re forced to do something, suddenly the time is there. Which means it’s there all the time, but we’ve just chosen to limit ourselves by believing that it isn’t.” – Jen Sincero

36. “Perpetual devotion to what a man calls his business, is only to be sustained by perpetual neglect of many other things.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

37. “Let us reflect on what is truly of value in life, what gives meaning to our lives, and set our priorities on the basis of that.” – Dalai Lama

38. “The results of taking on too much is that nothing gets done. Or it doesn’t get done well.” – Karen Martin

39. “Nobody’s life is ever all balanced. It’s a conscious decision to choose your priorities every day.” – Elisabeth Hasselbeck

40. “Be at least as interested in what goes on inside you as what happens outside. If you get the inside right, the outside will fall into place.” – Eckhart Tolle

41. “The things which are most important don’t always scream the loudest.” – Bob Hawke

42. “The reason most goals are not achieved is that we spend our time doing second things first.” – Robert J. McKain

43. “Your days are numbered. Use them to throw open the windows of your soul to the sun. If you do not, the sun will soon set, and you with it.” – Marcus Aurelius

Final Thoughts on Priority Quotes

Striking a steadiness between obligations at paintings and residential generally is a daunting activity, and it’s simple to lose sight of our priorities.

What we’d like is to step again and assess if what we’re doing is in reality one thing essential to us, or if it’s simply pressing, however no longer in reality essential, and does no longer give a contribution to our happiness in the longer term.

We hope that the quotes above will encourage you to paintings extra carefully on the issues which might be in point of fact essential to you. Which of the quotes is your favourite?

