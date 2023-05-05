Friday, May 5, 2023
4 Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A verdict has been reached within the case in opposition to a number of participants of the right-wing workforce “Proud Boys” for their involvement within the notorious Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The jury has discovered 4 out of the 5 defendants to blame at the maximum critical rate of seditious conspiracy. Among the convicted is (*6*) Tarrio, the previous chief of the gang. The 5th “Proud Boy” used to be discovered to blame of other felonies.

Scott MacFarlane, a reporter for CBS News, situated in (*4*), has reported in this breaking news.

