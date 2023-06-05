4 people hospitalized in 3-vehicle crash on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-vehicle coincidence happened on Sunday night time, injuring 4 people on town’s West Side, consistent with San Antonio police. The collision came about at round 10:30 p.m. on Potranco Road, which is positioned with reference to Highway 151 and Hunt Lane.

First responders had been compelled to take away automobile doorways and roof off of probably the most automobiles to unfastened the 4 people who had been trapped inside of. EMS transported two of the events, a feminine, and a juvenile, to University Hospital, however there’s lately no replace on their standing. No different accidents associated with the coincidence had been reported.

SAPD reported that the suspected inebriated motive force of probably the most automobiles concerned in the ruin was once apprehended at a close-by gasoline station. It isn’t but transparent whether or not the person has been arrested. The San Antonio Police Department, EMS, and San Antonio Fire Department all spoke back to the coincidence name.

The investigation into the collision remains to be in development, consistent with police.