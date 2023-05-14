Monday, May 15, 2023
type here...
Texas

4 injured after head-on collision on 183 Toll

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
4 injured after head-on collision on 183 Toll


Early on Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS reported that 4 folks have been transported to the health facility with probably severe accidents following a head-on collision. The incident happened within the 1600 block of the US-183 Toll highway. Medical workforce arrived on the scene at round 4 a.m.


- Advertisement -

According to government, all 4 adults have been transported to the health facility in two separate ambulances. (*4*), all sufferers have been declared trauma signals. As of 4:48 a.m., EMS had concluded their operations on the coincidence website.

Previous article
Sweden’s Loreen Wins the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
Next article
Man was killed in a shooting on Fruitville Road in Sarasota County

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks