Tuesday, April 18, 2023
4 found dead at Maine home, 3 shot on interstate in connected incidents: Police

An individual of hobby has been detained, Maine State Police mentioned.

Three drivers had been shot on a Maine interstate on Tuesday in a while after 4 folks had been found dead in a close-by house in what police are calling connected incidents.

An individual of hobby has been detained, Maine State Police mentioned, including that there is not any risk to the general public.

Four folks had been first found dead inside of a house in Bowdoin, and a short while later, round 10:30 a.m., 3 folks had been shot whilst using south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, police mentioned.

PHOTO: Maine State Police said a shooting on Interstate 295 was tied to four bodies found in a home in Bowdoin, April 18, 2023.

Maine State Police mentioned a taking pictures on Interstate 295 used to be tied to 4 our bodies found in a house in Bowdoin, April 18, 2023.

The interstate sufferers had been hospitalized. One particular person is in vital situation, police mentioned.

The motive and way of demise for the 4 folks found dead in Bowdoin have no longer but been decided, in line with police.

Yarmouth is ready 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

