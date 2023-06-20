4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York City

NEW YORK — A fire that began in a New York City e-bike shop early Tuesday unfold to upper-floor apartments, killing 4 other folks and injuring a number of others, government mentioned.

City fire officers mentioned the blaze was once reported in a while after nighttime at the Lower East Side of Manhattan in a six-story construction that properties HQ E-Bike Repair. A pile of burned motorcycles, scooters and different particles was once observed at the sidewalk outdoor the construction.

Two males and two ladies died and two different ladies have been hospitalized in vital situation, officers mentioned. A firefighter suffered minor accidents, government mentioned.

- Advertisement -

“We arrived in just about four minutes,” mentioned John Sarrocco, a deputy assistant fire leader. “We found heavy fire in an e-bike store located on the first floor.”

The reason behind the fire was once below investigation.

A person who mentioned he was once the landlord of the motorbike shop advised The Associated Press he made his standard exams of the shop prior to he left Monday evening. He denied any e-bike batteries, that have been blamed for a sequence of fires around the town, have been being charged.

- Advertisement -

“The shop has been there for six years, I check before I leave every night,” said the man, who spoke in Mandarin in a phone interview and only gave his last name, Liu. “I checked last night, turned off the power besides the ones for the monitor and automatic door.”

He added: “I got a call from a neighbor … and told me about the fire. I went to my shop but couldn’t get close when they were working on the fire, I saw a lot of smoke. My shop is gone, I’ve been working for nothing for years.”

Liu said he was at the police station waiting to talk with officers Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

The blaze startled the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

“A friend of mine came in and yelled ’there’s a fire next door,’” Belal Alayah, a neighborhood resident, told WABC-TV. “I step out. I see the flames so hot it’s going through the metal gate. I knew it was the bike store, so I called the fire department. But the fire kept getting bigger and bigger and it took them a while to stop the fire.”

Electric bikes have become popular, non-gasoline-burning ways to make deliveries, commute and zip around a city that has promoted cycling in recent decades. Many run on lithium ion batteries, which have been blamed for numerous fires.

Last year in the city, nearly 200 fires and six deaths were tied to such batteries, with an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl among those who died in blazes linked to scooter batteries. Fire officials have repeatedly issued warnings and safety tips.

Lithium ion batteries can catch fire as a result of they include a flammable electrolyte answer that permits electric present to float, mavens say. Many fires were related to such batteries in laptops, mobile phones and different pieces.