4 dead after fire breaks out in e-bike repair shop in NYC

Four other people have been killed and two others stay in vital situation after a fire led to by means of a lithium-ion battery broke out in an e-bike repair shop and tore via a New York City development in a single day, government mentioned.

Reports of smoke and fire coming from the Manhattan development, which has an e-bike repair shop at the floor ground and home gadgets above it, got here in simply after middle of the night Tuesday, New York City Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh mentioned.

Charred stays of e-bikes and scooters sit down outdoor of a development in Chinatown after 4 other people have been killed by means of a fire in an e-bike repair shop in a single day, June 20, 2023 in New York City.

Firefighters pulled six citizens from the development in vital situation, although 4 have since died, Kavanagh mentioned. One firefighter suffered minor accidents, government mentioned.

“It is very clear that this was caused by lithium-ion batteries and e-bikes,” Kavanagh mentioned at a press briefing Tuesday close to a pile of charred and mangled rubber, bicycle frames and electric parts.

Information at the sufferers has now not but been launched.

Following the fire, which happened in decrease Manhattan close to Chinatown, the Red Cross mentioned it was once offering emergency housing to 8 families — together with 23 adults and two youngsters.

The location — HQ E-Bike Repair — was once identified to the fire division, which had cited it for violations in 2021 and 2022, fire officers mentioned.

Firefighters paintings outdoor a development in Chinatown after 4 other people have been killed by means of a fire in an e-bike repair shop in a single day, June 20, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

HQ E-Bike Repair was once cited for a couple of fire code violations in August 2022, discovered to blame and fined $1,600, consistent with Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn. The violations have been associated with the charging of and selection of batteries on the location, he mentioned.

The officers lately did surveillance on the belongings and located violations in regards to the selection of batteries, Flynn mentioned.

Kavanagh stressed out the chance related to e-bike fires, which she described as extra comparable to an “explosion” than a “smoldering fire.”

“The sheer volume of fire is incredibly dangerous,” she mentioned. “We’ve said this over and over — it can make it nearly impossible to get out in time.”

Including Tuesday’s incident, there were 108 fires associated with lithium-ion batteries this yr in New York City, ensuing in 13 fatalities, consistent with Kavanagh. By this time ultimate yr, town had two fatalities from identical incidents, she mentioned.

The mayor’s place of work lately enacted e-bike protection law that, amongst different measures, bans the resale of motorcycles or batteries and restricts the reconditioning of used batteries. Though some 65,000 e-bikes have been bought prior to the legislation took impact in New York.

“So even as we regulate them, we have to make sure we’re getting the word out about how dangerous these unregulated bikes are and the fact that they are here already in the city,” Kavanagh mentioned.