4 charged in connection with burglary at Houston Astros player Jose Altuve’s home: Police

Four folks were arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at Houston Astros player Jose Altuve’s house in March, police introduced Friday.

The burglary happened on March 30, in line with police, which was once the group’s Opening Day.

Three males and a lady were charged with legal crimes for the “burglary of Jose Altuve’s residence,” the Houston Police Department stated on social media, whilst liberating the suspects’ reserving pictures.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros poses for a portrait throughout photograph days at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Feb. 23, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Patrick Maxey, 27, Jordan Tarniella, 25, and William Jones, 28, had been booked at the legal rate of burglary of a habitation, courtroom information display.

The criticism for Maxey, who was once arrested on Wednesday, alleges that he stole seven watches from Altuve’s house. His bond was once set Friday at $200,000.

Maxey’s legal professional, Edward Jointer, advised ABC News that his shopper “maintains that he is not guilty.”

“At this time it’s very early on to comment about the merits of the case,” Jointer stated.

Tarniella and Jones’ criticism alleges that they entered the second one baseman’s house “with intent to commit theft.” They were detained since their arrests closing month.

Tarniella’s legal professional, Cheryl Chapell, advised ABC News that they’re nonetheless ready on discovery and haven’t any remark at this time.

Jones has additionally been charged with evading arrest after allegedly fleeing through automotive and on foot from an officer who was once making an attempt to arrest him on April 13, in line with the criticism.

Jasmyn Hall, 20, the fourth particular person arrested in connection with the burglary case, has additionally been charged with evading arrest and hindering apprehension for allegedly serving to Jones break out on April 13, in line with their lawsuits.

Jones’ legal professional, Patrick Ruzzo, advised ABC News that the protection is reviewing proof disclosed through the state and “conducting an independent investigation.”

ABC News didn’t right away obtain a reaction from Hall’s legal professional.

Two of the suspects — Jones and Maxey — had been prior to now convicted of burglary of a habitation, in line with their lawsuits.

The Hedwig Village Police Department assisted in the Altuve burglary case, Houston police stated.

A Houston Astros spokesperson declined to remark because it concerned a “personal matter.”

Altuve didn’t play in the Astros’ opening recreation after fracturing his thumb in the World Baseball Classic in March. He resumed some baseball actions this week although it’s unclear when he would go back to the group.

He is an eight-time All-Star and the 2017 AL MVP. He’s additionally a two-time World Series champion.