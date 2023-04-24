4 arrested in connection to shooting of Mesa Wendy’s employee, police say



Four people have been arrested in connection to a Mesa Wendy’s shooting that happened on March 14, the police department said.

The shooting happened at the fast food restaurant near

Greenfield Road and Main Street around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old employee who had been shot.

“Witnesses gave the description of three suspects who lured the victim out of the restaurant and violently assaulted him in the parking lot. A fourth suspect, wearing a yellow jacket, was described as approaching the victim during the assault and shooting him multiple times in the face,” police said in a news release on April 4. “Officers obtained video surveillance from nearby businesses and confirmed witness accounts of what occurred. Further investigation showed that five days prior, on March 9, 2023, police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle with the victim inside. This vehicle was occupied by four other people, one of which was wearing a yellow jacket.”

23-year-old Michael Kidd is the shooter, police say, and the three other suspects are 23-year-old Kendrick Bessix, 29-year-old Nyjah Durant, and 20-year-old Maurice Miles.

They all are accused of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and weapon offenses.

