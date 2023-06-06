4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured

Authorities in Haiti say that 3 other people were killed when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south of the rustic

The quake struck earlier than first light close to the southern coastal town of Jeremie at a intensity of six miles (10 kilometers), in keeping with the U.S. Geological Survey.

“I thought the whole house was going to fall on top of me,” Eric Mpitabakana, a World Food Program legit in Jeremie, advised The Associated Press via telephone.

The 3 individuals who died have been discovered below a collapsed space the place rescuers have been in search of extra other people, Frankel Maginaire with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in Jeremie advised the AP.

He stated that several kids have been hospitalized with accidents they won when they panicked and ran.

Mpitabakana stated issues fell round his space and that he and different colleagues are considering dozing open air if there are sturdy aftershocks.

“There were so many people out on the street, and a lot of panic,” he recalled of the moments after the quake struck.

Claude Prepetit, a geologist and engineer with Haiti’s Bureau of Mines and Energy, advised Radio Caraibes that smaller earthquakes that came about previous this yr in southern Haiti ended in the larger one who struck Tuesday.

The earthquake struck virtually two years after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti and killed greater than 2,200 other people, with Les Cayes maintaining probably the most injury. Some individuals who misplaced their properties remaining August are nonetheless residing in camps.

“We had two years to prepare,” Prepetit stated.

In 2010, a magnitude 7 quake close to the densely populated capital, Port-au-Prince, killed a minimum of 200,000 other people and brought about common devastation to structures.

Tuesday’s earthquake comes as Haiti struggles to get well from heavy floods over the weekend that killed a minimum of 45 other people, injured 85 and flooded greater than 13,600 properties. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has asked global help.