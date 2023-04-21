4.5 day week announced at Texas Leadership Public Schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Leadership Public Schools have presented a brand new initiative for the 2023-2024 instructional yr, that includes a 4.5 day faculty week. This program is part of the “School Innovation” focal point, which was once made up our minds after receiving comments from Texas educators final yr.

Under this new initiative, affected colleges will shut at 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoons. There can also be a brand new program referred to as “Focus Fridays,” which is able to supply childcare services and products for fogeys from the tip of the college day till the afternoon hours.

Moreover, the colleges will proceed to make stronger the present Kindergarten-Twelfth grade Advanced Academics program, which was once presented all through the 2022-2023 faculty yr. Additionally, the district will incorporate STEM systems, Civil Air Patrol, and FAA qualified aircraft development referred to as Tango Flight.

“Our why is straightforward,” stated Texas Leadership founder and CEO Walt Landers. “We want to meet the needs of our teachers, right where they are. We want to provide them with a better work-life balance, reduce stress and burnout, improve family-time, and give them the chance to ‘sharpen the saw’ as we say around here. It’s a leadership-principle to add in rest and factor in mental well-being.”

For extra information in this initiative, please consult with texasleadership.net.