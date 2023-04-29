4/28: CBS News Weekender – CBS News





On April twenty eighth, CBS News launched its Weekender section, which featured 3 other tales. The first record, offered by way of Catherine Herridge, targeted at the U.S. Army’s choice to floor all of its planes following a sad crash in Alaska. The Army took this step with the intention to assessment its protection procedures and be sure that a identical incident does now not happen someday.

The 2d tale highlighted probably the most easiest global go back and forth locations that U.S. voters can consult with while not having a passport. Some of the highest choices come with Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. These locations be offering a novel mix of various cultures, traditions, and landscapes that may make for a memorable holiday.

Finally, the section delved into the extremely-expected Met Gala, which is scheduled to happen in September 2021. The Met Gala is one in all model’s greatest occasions, attracting probably the most global’s most sensible celebrities and model icons. With a theme revolving round American model, this yr’s Met Gala guarantees to be a will have to-watch match.

