3rd man arrested for allegedly posting online death threat against Florida sheriff

A 3rd individual has been arrested for making death threats against a Florida sheriff who took a stance against antisemitism in his group previous this yr.

In past due February, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood denounced antisemitic flyers and banners that have been cropping up within the house.

“I will use every legal measure in my power to crush these antisemitic racist cowards,” Chitwood mentioned on Feb. 22 of the Goyim Defense League, the crowd purportedly in the back of the messages.

In public feedback every week in a while a brand new invoice aimed to improve prison consequences for extremists, Chitwood mentioned, “These scumbags came to the wrong county. We are not going to tolerate this.”

“This is not the First Amendment, this is pure, pure, pure evil,” he added.

In the weeks since, 3 out-of-state males were arrested for allegedly making online death threats against the sheriff in extremist chat rooms on the net discussion board 4chan — a number of the “multiple threatening or harassing messages” the sheriff has won in accordance with his contemporary feedback, his workplace mentioned.

The most up-to-date arrest passed off in Connecticut on Wednesday. Cristhian Zapata, 23, is in custody pending extradition to Volusia County for allegedly posting to 4chan on April 7, “I WILL KILL CHITWOOD, MARK MY WORDS,” in step with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The post used to be traced to an condo in Ansonia, Connecticut, the place investigators decided Zapata lived together with his sister on the time, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. His sister reportedly instructed native police that her brother used to be “often participating in extremist chat rooms and ‘talking to unknown people about conspiracy theories and white supremacist ideology,'” the workplace mentioned in a commentary Thursday pronouncing the arrest.

Zapata allegedly admitted to police to posting the threat after listening to concerning the contemporary threats to Chitwood and “said he was surprised that others had been arrested, because he believes in the First Amendment,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office mentioned.

Zapata used to be arrested on a legal warrant for creating a written threat to kill, which carries a $100,000 bond, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. It is unclear if he has an legal professional who can talk on his behalf.

His arrest follows the ones of Tyler Meyer in California and Richard Golden in New Jersey at the similar fees for allegedly making threats on 4chan to kill Chitwood, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Meyer, 30, used to be arrested on March 31 via the San Diego Police Department. According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the FBI traced an nameless post on a 4chan board to him that mentioned: “It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him. I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death.”

Meyer allegedly admitted to writing the post. He has no longer but been extradited to Volusia County, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned Friday. It is unclear if he has an legal professional who can talk on his behalf.

Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, used to be arrested on March 13 for allegedly making an nameless online death threat against Chitwood in a 4chan chat on Feb. 22.

“Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem,” the post mentioned, in step with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. “But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him.”

Golden entered a written plea of no longer accountable in a courtroom submitting final month, online courtroom data display. He is subsequent scheduled to look in courtroom for a pretrial listening to on May 4.