3rd escaped Mississippi detainee found dead in New Orleans: Sheriff

A 3rd detainee who escaped from a Mississippi prison greater than every week in the past was once found dead inside of a car at a New Orleans truck forestall on Sunday, government mentioned.

Casey Grayson, 34, was once one among 4 males who broke out of the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County closing month, native government mentioned.

His explanation for demise is pending an post-mortem, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Tuesday.

Casey Grayson is proven in this reserving picture launched via the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. Hinds County Sheriff's Office

“There was drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics recovered in close proximity to where he was discovered in the vehicle,” Jones informed journalists all through a press briefing Tuesday, noting that there was once no foul play suspected.

Authorities imagine a circle of relatives member could have supplied the white pickup truck that Grayson was once came upon in following his get away, however “that is still under investigation,” Jones mentioned. A safety guard found him unresponsive in the truck and alerted government, Jones mentioned.

Since the breach, one of the vital detainees was once killed in a shootout with regulation enforcement and any other was once taken into custody in Texas, whilst a fourth stays at massive.

The 4 detainees escaped during the roof of the Hinds County prison on April 21, in line with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. The males had been came upon lacking from the prison early the next day after a headcount, in line with Jones. The males had been pretrial detainees, that means they had been being held in jail whilst anticipating trial.

Grayson have been detained since mid-February and was once charged with the sale of a managed substance and grand larceny, in line with Jones. The sheriff’s place of business gained information closing week that Grayson could have been in the New Orleans space, he mentioned.

The discovery comes after one of the vital escaped detainees, 51-year-old Jerry Raynes, was once captured in Spring Valley, Texas, in the Houston space, closing week. He is in the method of being extradited to Mississippi, Jones mentioned Tuesday.

Raynes have been in the Raymond Detention Center since January 2022 after being charged with auto robbery and industry housebreaking and has a historical past of escaping pretrial detention amenities, in line with Jones. He faces further fees of get away and auto robbery, the sheriff mentioned.

Another one of the vital escaped detainees — 22-year-old Dylan Arrington — was once killed in a shootout with deputies at a place of abode in Leake County on April 26, in line with Jones. Arrington had barricaded himself inside of the house, which by hook or by crook was engulfed in flames all through the standoff, Jones mentioned.

While at the free, Arrington was once believed to be concerned in a deadly carjacking in Jackson on April 24. The sufferer — recognized because the Rev. Anthony Watts — was once believed to have pulled over to lend a hand after anyone crashed a bike prior to he was once fatally shot, government mentioned.

Arrington have been in the detention middle since April 13 after being charged with auto robbery and being a convicted felon in ownership of a firearm, in line with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Harrison is proven in this reserving picture launched via the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

The fourth detainee was once recognized via the sheriff’s place of business as Corey Harrison, 22, who was once charged with receiving stolen assets and have been detained since April 7.

Jones mentioned Tuesday that Harrison is thought to be affiliated with the Hinds County space however “I do not have an exact location on where he may be at this particular time.”

ABC News’ Will McDuffie contributed to this record.