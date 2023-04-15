$3M bond set for Florida man facing sex crimes charges

BRANDON, Fla. — An investigation that started just about three hundred and sixty five days in the past resulted in the arrest of a Brandon man that now faces greater than 200 charges hooked up to sex crimes.

Austin Hoffman, 28, used to be arrested and charged for crimes together with ownership of kid and animal pornography, and just lately, sex with minors, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news free up.

Detectives started investigating Hoffman right through an undercover operation with the intent to spot adults making an attempt to take advantage of kids on-line. During the investigation, an undercover detective posed as a juvenile on-line and made digital touch with Hoffman, who detectives stated, lied about his age, claiming he used to be 19.

During that point, detectives file Hoffman requested for nude photographs of the juvenile decoy and prepositioned himself in an try to interact in sexual acts.

Following the investigation, Hoffman used to be arrested on May 19, 2022, and used to be charged with the use of laptop products and services to solicit sure unlawful acts whilst misrepresenting age and illegal use of a two-way conversation instrument.

While Hoffman used to be below arrest, a seek warrant used to be issued for his mobile phone. Forensic technicians came upon greater than 100 movies of sexual kid abuse, together with babies, computer-generated photographs of kid sexual abuse subject material and movies of bestiality, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated. Additionally, they are saying that Hoffman shared greater than 100 movies of sex abuse subject material with other folks.

Hoffman used to be taken into custody once more on Dec. 1, 2022, at his house in Brandon after an arrest warrant used to be bought.

New charges he faces come with 100 counts of out-of-state transmission of kid porn by means of digital instrument, 100 counts of ownership of kid porn, 10 or extra photographs and content material of pictures, 4 counts of ownership of kid porn, sensible computer-generated movies of porn, and two counts of filming, distributing or possessing photographs or movies of sexual job with an animal.

However, the investigation didn’t finish there. Detectives performed a residential seek warrant and located extra kid abuse subject material, the sheriff’s place of job stated.

While already in custody, detectives discovered that Hoffman allegedly engaged in sexual actions with juveniles.

“Three victims were found and able to give detectives more information as to the illegal activities and victimization they endured by Hoffman,” the sheriff’s place of job stated.

Added to his listing of charges had been charges of ownership of kid porn, promotion of sexual efficiency by means of a kid, touring to satisfy a minor after the use of laptop products and services to solicit sure unlawful acts, illegal use of a two-way conversation instrument, illegal sexual job with a minor, transmission of damaging subject material to a minor and use of laptop products and services or gadgets to solicit sure unlawful acts.

Hoffman, who remains to be in prison, has bond set at $3,080,500.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of the suspect who were used in his disturbing criminal acts,” Sheriff Chad Chronister stated in a commentary. “These kinds of investigations are not easy for our detectives, who are subjected to the worst things a person can see, and then must go home and live a normal life in our communities.

“They are the heroes who sacrifice with the intention to in finding and rescue the sufferers of those predators, and paintings to make sure they have got a possibility at justice inside our prison gadget.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to the case or different circumstances of kid exploitation is suggested to touch the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.