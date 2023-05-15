37 injured in crash between bus and truck in western Slovakia

Police says a crash between a bus and truck on a big freeway in western (*37*) has injured 37 other folks

A crash between a bus and truck on a big freeway in western (*37*) injured 37 other folks, police mentioned on Monday.

The twist of fate closed the D2 freeway that hyperlinks the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighboring Czech Republic, they mentioned.

Details concerning the nature of the wounds have now not been been launched, however rescuers mentioned some other folks have been significantly harm.

Police are investigating the reason for the crash.