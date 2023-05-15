Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

37 injured in crash between bus and truck in western Slovakia

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
37 injured in crash between bus and truck in western Slovakia

Police says a crash between a bus and truck on a big freeway in western (*37*) has injured 37 other folks

A crash between a bus and truck on a big freeway in western (*37*) injured 37 other folks, police mentioned on Monday.

The twist of fate closed the D2 freeway that hyperlinks the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighboring Czech Republic, they mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Details concerning the nature of the wounds have now not been been launched, however rescuers mentioned some other folks have been significantly harm.

Police are investigating the reason for the crash.

post credit to Source link

Previous article
New piece of evidence surfaces in murder of Kissimmee man
Next article
Gov. Abbott: ‘We need 15,000 or 150,000’ soldiers to secure border | Texas

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks