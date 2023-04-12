35 Boredom Quotes and Sayings for 2023

There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, this means that we get a small fee of the rest you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis sooner than making any on-line acquire.

Is boredom in reality a nasty factor? People have other perspectives about this.

There are individuals who assume that most effective adverse issues pop out of boredom. An article in Scientific American reports that persistent boredom places some folks at an greater chance for anxiousness and melancholy, compulsive conduct, consuming problems, and deficient efficiency at paintings and college.

Meanwhile, others argue that boredom will also be just right for you, as this article from Time shows. When folks use their moments of ennui correctly, they have a tendency to be inventive. Moreover, boredom is usually a likelihood for you to rejuvenate your self from the bombardment of information from social media, emails from paintings, and different distractions that call for your time and consideration.

Today’s article options 35 boredom quotes and sayings to let you make a decision whether or not boredom is in reality damaging, or one thing that may be harnessed as a chance to higher ourselves.

Read on and pass judgement on for your self.

35 Boredom Quotes and Sayings

1. “You’ll find boredom where there is the absence of a good idea.” – Earl Nightingale

2. “If you want to cure boredom, be curious. If you’re curious, nothing is a chore; it’s automatic – you want to study. Cultivate curiosity, and life becomes an unending study of joy.” – Anthony Robbins

3. “Boredom is the feeling that everything is a waste of time; serenity, that nothing is.” – Thomas S. Szasz

4. “Boredom is the deadliest poison.” – William F. Buckley

5. “… millions long for immortality who don’t know what to do with themselves on a rainy Sunday afternoon.” – Susan Ertz

6. “Only boring people get bored.” – Ruth Burke

7. “I am never bored; to be bored is an insult to one’s self.” – Jules Renard

8. “There’s no excuse to be bored. Sad, yes. Angry, yes. Depressed, yes. Crazy, yes. But there’s no excuse for boredom, ever.” – Viggo Mortensen

9. “The most total opposite of pleasure is not pain but boredom, for we are willing to risk pain to make a boring life interesting.” – Peter Kreeft

10. “There are 6 reasons that a person does anything: Love, faith, greed, boredom, fear… revenge.” – Ally Carter

11. “I can excuse everything but boredom. Boring people don’t have to stay that way.” – Hedy Lamarr

12. “Life is for living and working at. If you find anything or anybody a bore, the fault is in yourself.” – Queen Elizabeth I

13. “Boring is the right thought at the wrong time.” – Jack Gardner

14. “Boredom is a pleasing antidote for fear.” – Daphne DuMaurier

15. “I think that the word bored does not get the attention it deserves. We speak of all sorts of terrible things that happen to people, but we rarely speak about one of the most terrible things of all: that is, being bored, being bored alone and, worse than that, being bored together.” – Erich Fromm

16. “Boredom is the price one pays for not enjoying everything.” – Marty Rubin

17. “Boredom, that traitorous devil that possesses us to do things sometimes useless, and often stupid.” – Apol Lejano-Massebieau

18. “It becomes clear when you love silence, boredom and hard work. For the wise it’s play. For the ordinary it’s hell.” – Maxime Lagacé

19. “Isn’t ‘not to be bored’ one of the principal goals of life?” – Gustave Flaubert

20. “One listens to the murmur of the soul only because of boredom.” – Robert Walser

21. “If you’re bored with something, act as if you’re seeing it for the first time. Look at it with new eyes. Pretend you’re seeing it as a film director, theme park designer or your Aunt Josie — anything that provides a change in perspective. To beat boredom, make the familiar unfamiliar.” – Sam Harrison

22. “Unless a man has been taught what to do with success after getting it, the achievement of it must inevitably leave him a prey to boredom.” – Bertrand Russell

23. “You either fight boredom, or you become it.” – Stewart Stafford

24. “Boredom can be incredibly productive. It’s the fear of boredom that’s so destructive.” – Stephanie Danler

25. “Tedium is lethal to human souls.” – Kilroy J. Oldster

26. “Boredom is rage spread thin.” – Paul Tillich

27. “A clever person is never bored, and a bored person is never clever.” – Catheryne M. Valente

28. “Boredom is a sign of satisfied ignorance, blunted apprehension, crass sympathies, dull understanding, feeble powers of attention, and irreclaimable weakness of character.” – James Birdie

29. “People who understand how to convert their time into useful products do not complain of boredom.” – Sunday Adelaja

30. “In order to live free and happily, you must sacrifice boredom. It is not always an easy sacrifice.” – Richard Bach

31. “Solitude is not the only possible parent of boredom: we sometimes find ourselves bored to death while we are with someone, a few people, or even many people.” – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

32. “Your biggest battles internally happen in boredom.” – J. R. Rim

33. “If we allow our “high creativity” to stay alive, we can by no means be bored. We can pray, status in line on the tremendous marketplace. Or we will be able to be misplaced in awe at all of the folks round us, their lives stuffed with glory and tragedy, and we can have the beginnings of a portray, a tale, a music.” – Madeleine L’Engle

34. “Boredom is your mind and body’s way of telling you you’re not living up to your potential.” – Hal Sparks

35. “The concept of boredom entails an inability to use up present moments in a personally fulfilling way.” – Wayne Dyer

Final Thoughts on Boredom Quotes

Choosing to enjoy boredom in a good manner will have a rejuvenating impact. While ready in line or sitting round with not anything to do, face up to the urge to scroll to your telephone. Allow your thoughts to wander, and you may well be shocked with the effects.

