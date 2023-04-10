34 students on Manatee school bus during crash with SUV

BRADENTON, Fla. — Thirty-four students had been on a school bus Monday morning when it was once hit by means of an SUV in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was once riding within the left flip lane of 63rd Avenue East whilst drawing near an intersection with ninth Street East. (*34*) bus had a inexperienced arrow because it neared the intersection.

- Advertisement -

At the similar time, a SUV was once riding west within the inside of lane of 63rd Avenue East nearing the similar intersection, however with a crimson site visitors sign.

FHP mentioned because the bus began to make a left flip, the SUV did not prevent on the crimson mild and it hit the entrance of the school bus.

- Advertisement -

According to FHP, no students or drivers had been injured within the crash.