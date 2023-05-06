300 pounds of illegal queen conch, crab found in Florida

Authorities in Florida discovered nearly 300 pounds of illegal queen conch and stone crab on a fishing boat, as per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

- Advertisement -

The FWC Facebook post stated that the resource inspection on the returning boat from the Bahamas revealed queen conch, a slow-moving mollusk, and stone crab. The FWC also noted that other reef fish and fillets were found in a vast compartment on the boat. The date of discovery was not mentioned in the post.

Photo credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission/Facebook

- Advertisement -

The shared Facebook photo depicted multiple bags brimming with stone crab claws, queen conch, and over two dozen fishes.





- Advertisement -

As per FWC, queen conch are a safeguarded species.

People may possess queen conch shells as long as they do not house a live animal. Nonetheless, it is illegal to kill, mutilate, or harm the queen conch for the sake of keeping its shell, as stated on the FWC website.

Their pink shell with a whorl shape is famous. According to NOAA, queen conch can grow up to 12 inches and weigh over five pounds.

FWC’s website indicates that stone crab claws can be collected in Florida between October and May, subject to daily bag and size limits. Only their claws are allowed for harvest.