30 years after Rhode Island woman found dead in apartment, daughter expects new evidence in cold case





Lori Lee Malloy’s body was discovered in her Providence, Rhode Island apartment exactly 30 years ago today, on March 7, 1993. She was found naked and bruised. Her daughter, Lauren Lee Malloy, founder of Unsolved R.I., a cold case organization, is awaiting further answers in her mother’s case, after the original medical examiner ruled that Lori’s death had occurred naturally. Officials have re-examined Lori’s cause of death and Lauren is anticipating results “any day now.” The original rape kit taken from her in 1993 and her remains have recently been retested, giving Lauren hope that the police investigation can progress. The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has not released a date for the results of the forensic evaluation, as they state the investigation is ongoing.

