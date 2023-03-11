3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip – KLBK | KAMC

PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — Two sisters from Texas and a chum are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border remaining month to promote garments at a flea marketplace, U.S. government stated Friday.

The abduction of 4 Americans in Mexico that used to be stuck on video remaining week won an avalanche of consideration and used to be resolved in a question of days. But the destiny of the 3 women, who haven’t been heard from in about two weeks, stays a thriller and has garnered somewhat little exposure.

The FBI stated Friday it’s mindful that two sisters from Peñitas, a small border town in Texas close to McAllen, and their pal have long gone missing. Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea stated their households had been in contact with Mexican government, who’re investigating their disappearance.

Beyond that, officers in the U.S. and Mexico haven’t stated a lot about their pursuit of Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48; and their pal, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53.

The episode stands in stark distinction to the federal government and media frenzy over the kidnapping of 4 Americans on a highway trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery. They have been stuck in a drug cartel shootout in the border town of Matamoros, and video confirmed them being hauled off in a pickup truck. The two survivors have been discovered Tuesday in a picket shack close to the Gulf coast.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 3 women crossed into Mexico on Feb. 24, a Friday, in keeping with Bermea. Peñitas is only a few hundred ft from the Rio Grande River.

The husband of probably the most women spoke to her via telephone whilst she used to be touring in Mexico, the police leader stated, however grew involved when he couldn’t achieve her in a while.

“Since he couldn’t make contact over that weekend, he came in that Monday and reported it to us,” Bermea stated. The 3 women haven’t been heard from since.

Bermea stated the women have been touring in a inexperienced mid-Nineteen Nineties Chevy Silverado to a flea marketplace in the town of Montemorelos, in Nuevo Leon state. It’s a few three-hour force from the border. Officials on the state prosecutor’s place of work stated they have got been investigating the women’s disappearance since Monday.

This week’s huge seek for the 4 abducted Americans concerned squads of Mexican infantrymen and National Guard troops. But for lots of the 112,000 Mexicans missing national, the one ones searching for them are their determined family.

Authorities additionally lack manpower, apparatus and coaching — issues are so dangerous that government aren’t even in a position to spot tens of hundreds of our bodies which have been discovered.