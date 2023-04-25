3 Teens Shot, 1 Killed in North Texas Saturday – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

(*1*)



The grief-stricken circle of relatives of an 18-year-old boy from North Texas is mourning his loss after he was once one in all 3 youngsters shot close to Martin Weiss Park in Oak Cliff on a Saturday. Dallas Police came upon the frame of Brian (*3*) in the 1200 block of Shasta Avenue. He have been shot and killed. Reports of a gunfire incident led the patrol officials to the realm. Two different 18-year-olds who have been shot within sight have been hospitalized, and their present situation stays unknown. According to Dallas Police, all 3 youngsters knew each and every different, and the investigation is ongoing, without a arrests made but.

Brian (*3*), who was once in the past a Varsity football participant for Red Oak, had not too long ago left the varsity district, in step with a district spokesperson. The district will supply further reinforce to the scholars and team of workers via having counselors to be had for them. His father, Dorian Caballer, mentioned Brian beloved enjoying football and was once a lovely child who was once at all times satisfied, humorous, and playful, making noises and humorous faces.

The (*3*) circle of relatives continues to be in surprise and uncertainty concerning the instances surrounding their son’s loss of life in the park that fateful evening. They are interesting to the general public for any information that would possibly lend a hand them convey justice to their son’s loss of life. His mom, Martha (*3*), is calling if any person noticed or is aware of the rest concerning the incident, please come ahead.

(*5*) in the thing is a photo of Brian (*3*), an 18-year-old boy who beloved enjoying football and taken laughter and happiness to his friends and family.

