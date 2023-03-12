3 stabbed by man at Willow Creek Apartments | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — Three individuals are convalescing after being stabbed by a man throughout a circle of relatives accumulating, in line with Houston police.

It took place Saturday simply prior to 11:30 p.m. at the Willow Creek Apartments on Office City Drive close to the South Loop and Gulf Freeway.

According to police, because the circle of relatives was once at the collection, an intoxicated man who lives within the complicated began making developments towards a man’s spouse. The man left after an issue broke out, however then got here again with a kitchen knife.

The man then stabbed 3 of the lads at the collection after every other argument. Police stated probably the most males was once stabbed a number of occasions within the chest and face. He was once taken to the health facility in essential situation. A 2nd man was once stabbed within the aspect of the chest and likewise taken to the health facility. The 3rd man was once stabbed within the hand and handled at the scene.

Meanwhile, police stated the man was once arrested and the knife used within the stabbings was once recovered. An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

