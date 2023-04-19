3 school kids hospitalized after finding and ingesting suspected methamphetamine

“Students found a container of blue items that they believed to be candy,”

Three children have been hospitalized after falling sick when they found and ingested a container of what they thought to be candy.

The incident occurred on Monday when three 7-year-old students became sick at College Gardens Elementary School in Rockville, Maryland — approximately 15 miles north of Washington, D.C. — and went to the nurse complaining of dizziness, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

“The investigation by detectives determined that a group of students found a container of blue items that they believed to be candy,” authorities said.

The three children went to the school nurse who subsequently called emergency medical services. The children were taken to a local area hospital as a precaution and treated there following the incident.

It is unclear if the container used to be discovered on school belongings or used to be discovered in different places.

While none of the items were recovered during the police investigation, but “based on toxicology of some of the victims, investigators believe that the items may have been a methamphetamine related drug, such as Adderall or MDMA (ecstasy or Molly),” police said.

“I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening,” said Chief Marcus Jones. “I hope that it serves as a powerful motivator for parents to keep having the difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of taking or eating unknown substances.”

Authorities nonetheless aren’t totally certain what the scholars ingested on Monday however all 3 of the scholars have since been discharged from the clinic and are house with their oldsters.

The Montgomery County Police Department says the investigation into the incident is lately lively and ongoing.