3 perfect summer drinks to keep your hydration and energy levels up

As the mercury rises, our body also undergoes a seasonal shift. During summer, our digestive system slows down and weakens, making it crucial to opt for lighter meals. Heavy meals require more internal energy to digest, causing lethargy and fatigue which we all experience. Heavy and richer foods are harder to digest in summer, causing sluggishness and discomfort, which can slow down our day-to-day functioning. Thanks to seasonal fruits such as muskmelon, watermelon, bael, grapes, mangoes, jackfruits, rose apples and sugarcane, which are rich in water content and infused with minerals, vitamins and nutrients, our bodies remain hydrated. You can also turn to healthy summer drinks to beat the summer heat!

Summer drinks to boost your energy level

We need to be mindful of how our body functions during different seasons and adjust our diets and lifestyles accordingly to stay healthy and energised.

Here are a few recipes to keep your hydration and energy levels in check.

1. Ash gourd juice

This is known as the highest pranic food. It should be consumed on an empty stomach and it helps detoxify the body and helps in improving digestion, and enhances the immune system.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized ash gourd/winter melon

Instructions

Wash the ash gourd thoroughly and peel the skin using a sharp knife or vegetable peeler. Cut the ash gourd into small pieces and remove the seeds.

Put the pieces of ash gourd in a blender or juicer.

Add a small amount of water to help blend the ash gourd. Blend until smooth.

Strain the mixture through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove any fibrous residue. Serve the ash gourd juice immediately and enjoy.

Note: You can use the ash gourd with or without the skin. You can also use a cold presser juicer if you have one.

2. Smoothie recipe

Smoothies are the best breakfast you can indulge in this summer. It is wholesome and power-packed with nutrients which help you boost your energy and keep your dopamine levels high. These will keep your mood elevated throughout the day.

Ingredients

2 small elaichi bananas or 1 robusta banana

1/2 cup of any one fruit of your choice (pineapple, papaya, peach, apple, etc.) except for muskmelon and watermelon

1 gooseberry or a handful of blueberries or raspberries or strawberries (if in season)

1 cup leafy greens (anyone) (spinach, kale, mint, basil, betel leaves, etc.)

1/3 cup soaked dates or raisins or apricots or figs (not recommended for diabetics)

3/4 cup water

1 tbsp soaked chia or sabja seeds

Directions

1. Soak the dates, raisins, apricots or figs in water for at least 30 minutes.

2. Blend all the ingredients (except chia or sabja seeds) in a blender on high speed until smooth.

3. Add more water if necessary to reach desired consistency.

4. Pour the smoothie into a glass, top it with chia seeds and enjoy immediately.

Dos and don’ts

Have it early in the morning on an empty stomach.

Don’t eat anything for 1 hour after having the smoothie.

The best is to use overripe bananas.

Don’t use watermelon or muskmelon.

Change green leaves every day.

3. Nuts and seeds thandai

It is rich in nutrients contains natural and good fat and also helps regulate hormones it is an instant energy booster.

Ingredients

1 tsp saffron strands

1 tbsp rose water

½ cup roasted almonds

½ cup roasted cashews

¼ cup roasted pistachios

¼ cup roasted sesame seeds

¼ cup roasted pumpkin seeds

¼ cup roasted melon seeds

¼ cup roasted poppy seeds

2 tbsp roasted fennel seeds

1 tbsp whole black pepper

2 tbsp roasted whole cardamom

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp nutmeg powder

2 tbsp rose petals

Jaggery according to taste

2 cups water

Method

1. Blend all the ingredients except jaggery on high to make a fine powder.

2. Put the mixture into a bowl and add the jaggery powder and store it in the refrigerator for 30 days.

3. Whenever you want to drink blend it with water and drink.

4. Tender Coconut water is one of the natures best gifts a refreshing and nutritious drink that can be found easily across the country. It is low in calories and highly hydrating, making it an excellent choice for daily consumption. It is also rich in electrolytes and rich in minerals, which help facilitate electrical impulses in the body’s cells.

Furthermore, coconut water is an excellent source of antioxidants and amino acids, which can aid in repairing and maintaining the body’s functions. Regular consumption of coconut water can contribute to optimal health and wellness, helping our body perform at its best.

5. Carrot and beetroot kanji

The best probiotic drink you can prepare at home in the sun is infused with Vitamin D, which will regulate gut health.

Ingredients

¾ cup carrots, unpeeled cut into 2-inch sticks

¾ cup beetroot, unpeeled cut into 2-inch sticks

¾ cup radish, unpeeled cut into 2-inch sticks

2 tbsp ground mustard powder

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder, non-spicy

½ tsp jeera powder

4 – 5 cups of water

Black salt to taste

Method

1. Put all the ingredients into a big glass jar. Screw the lid and leave it in the sun to ferment for 1 day till it ferments.

2. Fermentation might take longer in winter, so you might need to leave it longer at a warm corner. It has a sour pungent taste.

To serve

Pour it into a glass along with vegetables and drink and have it for your gut health.

So, enjoy this with these light and healthy summer drinks that will keep you energised the whole day.