Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...
Florida

3 people shot in Polk County

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
3 people shot in Polk County

(*3*)

The Auburndale Police Department (APD) replied to a capturing on Saturday night at roughly 8:33 PM. The incident came about at the 3000 block of Allred Drive in Polk County, Florida.

The capturing resulted in 3 people being wounded and transported to the sanatorium with non-life-threatening accidents. Among the sufferers have been two adults and one minor.

- Advertisement -

According to the APD, the incident seems to were precipitated via an altercation between a number of people who have had an ongoing feud in the group. The altercation escalated right into a bodily disagreement and resulted in gunshots being fired.

The government showed that probably the most capturing sufferers was once a bystander and was once now not concerned in the bodily altercation.

Following the investigation, the police arrested Xavier Rakim Roberts, 26, on fees of 3 counts of annoyed battery with a perilous weapon and a second-degree prison.

- Advertisement -

If you’ve any information in regards to the capturing, please touch the APD at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

Please notice that this investigation continues to be ongoing. Please test again for additional updates.


Previous article
Missing Aubrey, Texas teen found
Next article
Ding Liren of China Wins World Chess Championship

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks