3 people shot in Polk County

The Auburndale Police Department (APD) replied to a capturing on Saturday night at roughly 8:33 PM. The incident came about at the 3000 block of Allred Drive in Polk County, Florida.

The capturing resulted in 3 people being wounded and transported to the sanatorium with non-life-threatening accidents. Among the sufferers have been two adults and one minor.

According to the APD, the incident seems to were precipitated via an altercation between a number of people who have had an ongoing feud in the group. The altercation escalated right into a bodily disagreement and resulted in gunshots being fired.

The government showed that probably the most capturing sufferers was once a bystander and was once now not concerned in the bodily altercation.

Following the investigation, the police arrested Xavier Rakim Roberts, 26, on fees of 3 counts of annoyed battery with a perilous weapon and a second-degree prison.

If you’ve any information in regards to the capturing, please touch the APD at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

Please notice that this investigation continues to be ongoing. Please test again for additional updates.