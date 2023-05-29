Monday, May 29, 2023
florida-news

3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified

By accuratenewsinfo
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide.

KISSIMMEE, Fla.The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. 

OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home, as well Laura Tedder’s boyfriend, Michael Beaubian Jr., 60. Deputies believe the boyfriend killed his girlfriend and her son.

Details on how all three died was not immediately known.

Sheriff Lopez told reporters Tuesday night that the boyfriend had moved into the home months earlier and was relatively new to the area. He said it was believed that all three had been dead for more than a day based on the conditions of the bodies.

Osceola sheriff describes murder-suicide at mobile home park

In a Wednesday update, OCSO said it believed the situation to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat of violence to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Lopez said the boy’s grandma went to the home to do a welfare check because she had not heard from him and found him dead inside. She contacted police who arrived, and found the woman and man also dead.

