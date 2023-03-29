3 murder suspects sought in Gatesville, Texas

GATESVILLE, Texas — Gatesville Police Department‘s primary precedence presently is finding 3 people who find themselves suspected of murdering a well known resident of Gatesville, and likewise discovering the reason in the back of the killing.

Martin William Davis, 61, used to be gunned down out of doors his house on Waco Street Sunday evening. Police Chief Brad Hunt mentioned a neighbor referred to as 911 after listening to gunshots. They also are the one that discovered Davis useless on his assets.

Police mentioned he had simply returned from H-E-B, which is only some blocks from his area, when 3 suspects confirmed up and a minimum of one among them fired a weapon.

Hunt is sharing new footage of the suspects in hopes any person will acknowledge them. They have not begun to spot them, however mentioned they have got won a variety of pointers and leads they’re following up on.

The division has regarded into what will have led to 3 other people to fatally shoot Davis. They sought after to ensure not anything had came about throughout the 61-year-old’s go back and forth to the grocer. Hunt does not consider that’s the reason in the back of the fatal come upon.

“At this time, we do not believe it was related to H-E-B,” the police leader advised 6 News. “We have followed that up pretty thoroughly yesterday to try and rule that out and I can safely say we are fairly sure it was not involved with something from happening at H-E-B.”

Hunt wasn’t ready to verify if anything else used to be stolen from Davis’ area or ownership throughout the fatal come upon, however did upload that they’re looking ahead to some labs to come back from the crime scene and the coroner document.

Gatesville Police Department is looking citizens to test surveillance pictures from Sunday evening because the suspects fled on foot. At this time they do not know which manner they got here from or the place they went after photographs had been fired.

The police leader needs to verify the group they’re operating tirelessly with different native and state companies to crack the case.

“It’s very fortunate that it’s pretty uncommon in Gatesville to have a murder,” Hunt added. “We understand it’s important to the community to have closure on this and understand what happened. Every lead is going to be taken seriously.”

Anyone with information about this incident is suggested to name the Gatesville Police Department at 254.865.2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254.865.8477. Crime Stoppers callers would possibly stay nameless and information resulting in the arrest of suspects in this situation would possibly consequence in a money praise.