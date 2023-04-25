3 Marines hailed as heroes after stopping potential stabbing, police say

article - Advertisement -

According to a Facebook post published by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, three Marines successfully prevented a potential stabbing , earning them the title of “heroes”.

The incident occurred on April 1 at 1:41 p.m. at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Stafford, Virginia. Witnesses reported that an unknown male was approached by two other individuals. An argument broke out, and things quickly turned physical.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the attackers pulled out a knife. Thankfully, three nearby Marines were able to intervene before anyone was seriously injured. One of the Marines was able to break the knife in half to prevent further harm. The two attackers then fled the scene, but were later detained and charged.

The victim of the attack reported that his phone was stolen during the altercation, but he thankfully suffered no physical injury. The two attackers were identified as juveniles aged 17 and 14.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Marines for their heroic actions and quick thinking in a dangerous situation. The suspects were both charged and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center to await their court hearing.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.