3 jailed in theft of 18,000 gallons of fuel from Garland gas station

Police say 3 males are suspected of stealing extra 18,000 gallons of fuel from a Garland gas station and participating in a hoop that has stolen 1000’s of gallons of gas in different jurisdictions throughout Texas.

On Thursday, government arrested Julio Benitez Hernandez and Rafael Vazquez Unzaga, each 30, at the side of 42-year-old Joxan Santos Legon, in northeast Texas on fees out of Garland, in addition to Bowie and Franklin counties, Garland police mentioned. It is unclear whether or not any of the 3 has an legal professional.

Detectives imagine a theft ring used a “complicated” gadget involving a field truck with an inside garage gadget, police mentioned.

The theft of greater than 18,000 gallons in Garland befell on the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center at 1910 S. Jupiter Road, close to West Miller Road, police mentioned.

Detectives discovered the truck believed to be concerned in the thefts on Thursday and surveilled it because it traveled to Bowie and Franklin counties. Police mentioned the car was once in the method of stealing fuel when state soldiers and Garland police arrested the lads, who government mentioned had been in ownership of greater than 1,500 gallons of gas.

Vazquez Unzaga and Santos Legon had been booked into the Bowie County prison on one rely every of evading arrest, attractive in arranged criminality and theft of a petrol product, in keeping with prison data. Garland police mentioned Benitez Hernandez, who didn’t seem in prison data Friday afternoon, was once additionally detained there.

CORRECTION, 8:50 a.m. April 15, 2023: An previous model of this tale misidentified the move boulevard close to Ricky Rockets Fuel Center. It is West Miller Road.