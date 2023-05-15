3 injured in gas explosion at RV dealership | Wharton, Texas news

In Wharton, Texas, an RV dealership skilled a gas explosion on Sunday because of an unintentional range left on, consistent with government on Facebook.

The explosion befell at Fun Town RV dealership at roughly 4:32 p.m. as a buyer tried to paintings the gas range, perhaps to show off the gas whilst the RV was once being proven to different consumers, consistent with the Wharton Police Department. Three other folks sustained first- and second-degree burns and have been taken to a space medical institution for remedy. The government don’t suspect any illegal activity at this time.

