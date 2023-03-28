3 earthquakes occur within minutes, jolting California’s Bay Area

A chain of small earthquakes jolted citizens in northern California on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an preliminary 3.5 earthquake at 6:01 a.m. native time close to Pacifica, adopted by means of a couple of two.6 aftershocks at 6:03 and six:04 a.m. native time.

According to CBS San Francisco, there have been no studies of wear and tear or accidents. Residents from Santa Cruz to San Francisco felt the quakes.

The earthquakes come as robust winds and heavy showers have an effect on the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reported. California has additionally observed heavy snow and robust rain in contemporary weeks.

The radius of the Bay Area quakes this morning. U.S. Geological Survey



