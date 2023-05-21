3 dead in shooting at lounge in Kansas City, Missouri

Two others have been injured in the early morning shooting, Kansas City Police mentioned.

Three other folks have been shot and killed at the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday, police mentioned.

Officers arriving at the scene simply prior to 1:30 a.m. native time discovered 5 individuals who’d been hit via gunfire, officers with Kansas City Police mentioned in a observation.

“Three of the victims were transported by EMS to the hospital,” the observation mentioned. “Two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business.”

One of the individuals who have been transported to the clinic later died, officers mentioned.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.