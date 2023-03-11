3 dead in Georgia house fire as multiple propane tanks explode

Three folks have been killed, and 3 others injured, in a house fire close to Auburn, Georgia, early Saturday morning as multiple propane tanks exploded, officers mentioned.

Just after nighttime, firefighters answered to reviews that there were an explosion in a house on Hidden Acres Road in the Winder space, and that multiple folks have been trapped, Barrow County Emergency Services mentioned on its Facebook web page.

“Explosions were going off inside the home” when firefighters arrived simply after nighttime, Barrow County Fire Chief Alan Shuman advised news retailers.

3 folks have been killed in a Georgia house fire when multiple propane tanks exploded. March 11, 2023. picture by means of Barrow County Emergency Services



Shuman mentioned the house collapsed from the fire. Two sufferers have been taken by means of ambulance, and the 3rd by means of helicopter, to space hospitals, Barrow County Emergency Services mentioned. Their prerequisites weren’t showed.

Three folks have been discovered dead inside of the house, Barrow County Emergency Services mentioned. Officials have now not launched the sufferers’ names.

“This is a very tragic event that resulted in loss of life and injuries to others,” Shuman mentioned. (*3*)

Once the fire used to be contained, multiple propane cylinders have been discovered in the house, which had resulted in the explosions, Barrow County Emergency Services mentioned.

The Office of the Barrow County Emergency Services Fire Marshal is main an investigation into the incident with the assistance of the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

