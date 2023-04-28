3 dead after 2 US Army helicopters crash during training flight in Alaska: Officials

Two Apaches coming back from a training challenge collided and crashed close to Healy.

Three squaddies had been killed and one has been injured after two Army helicopters crashed during training over Alaska on Thursday, officers stated.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson stated two AH-64 Apache helicopters coming back from a training challenge collided and crashed close to Healy.

Two of the warriors had been declared dead on the scene and every other died whilst en path to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the bottom stated. The fourth soldier is being handled on the clinic for accidents.

The helicopters had been from the first Attack Reconnaissance Battalion’s twenty fifth Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, officers stated.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding normal of the eleventh Airborne Division, stated in a remark. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

“The Fort Wainwright community is one of the tightest military communities I’ve seen in my 32 years of service,” Eifler added. “I have no doubt they will pull together during this exceptional time of need and provide comfort to our families of our fallen.”

Fort Wainwright’s Emergency Assistance Center has been activated for fortify, and other people can name 907-353-4452, officers stated.

The incident is being investigated. Healy is set 110 miles southwest of Fairbanks via car.

In March, 9 provider individuals died after two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training challenge in Trigg County, Kentucky, an Army respectable stated.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous, Victoria Arancio, Kevin Shalvey and Jaclyn Lee contributed to this record.