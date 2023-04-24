3 arrested in clash between police, group countering protest at Fort Worth drag show

According to prison data and social media posts, 3 people have been arrested all the way through a clash between Fort Worth police and a group protecting a drag show from a protest on Sunday. Christopher Guillott, 33, faces fees of assaulting a peace officer and interfering with public tasks. Meghan Grant, 37, faces fees of resisting arrest and interfering with public tasks. Samuel Fowlkes, 20, faces fees of resisting and evading arrest, assaulting a peace officer, and 4 fees of attack with physically damage. All 3 stay in custody, and it’s unclear whether or not they’ve a attorney who can touch upon their behalf.

(*3*)

Related:

From films to Miley Cyrus, lawyers say Texas drag invoice may just criminalize not unusual acts



- Advertisement -

The arrests came about all the way through an anti-drag protest out of doors Fort Brewery & Pizza, which is amongst a number of venues in the Dallas-Fort Worth space that anti-drag teams, together with Protect Texas Kids, were focused on with demonstrations. Pro-LGBTQ teams opposing the demonstrations say they intend to safeguard drag venues, performers, and visitors.

The 3 arrested have been counterprotesters. The Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, which described them as “community members and medics” in a tweet asking for supporters to donate towards their bail fund, accused Fort Worth police of “attacking” counterprotesters. The group additionally posted a video appearing one officer working towards deficient firearms self-discipline and “flagging” counterprotesters with the muzzle of his rifle.

A Fort Worth police spokesman stated he was once “gathering all details to provide … an update on this case.” Previously, the spokesman stated no “major injuries” have been reported all the way through the protest. The division didn’t solution a query asking whether or not they would overview the behavior of officials who replied.

Related:

North Texas venues website hosting drag presentations say they received’t backpedal as threats, protests develop



- Advertisement -

The reason for the clash has no longer been clarified but as no arrest stories have been to be had on Monday morning. However, movies posted by means of opposing teams, Protect Texas Kids and the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, confirmed one of the most arrests. In the movies, at least two officials are noticed detaining any individual whilst a bigger group of law enforcement officials tries to stay bystanders clear of the fringe. Meghan Grant approaches the officials and asks why the individual is being detained. When Grant issues towards the individual at the flooring and asks why he’s being detained, the officer grabs her arm and pulls her towards the bottom.

Members of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club incessantly get dressed in all-black and stand between anti-drag protesters and venues whilst brazenly sporting rifles. The presence of the gun membership has drawn blended reactions from performers and shoppers, with some seeing it as coverage and others discovering it regarding. Members of the anti-drag contingent also are steadily armed.

Related:

Neo-Nazis, leftist gun teams face off all the way through protest at Grand Prairie drag show



North Texas has change into a hub for a rising motion making an attempt to control drag, with 14 states, together with Texas, having offered expenses to limit or ban public performances. However, attorneys have identified the wide language of the Texas expenses that would result in anything else from grimy dancing to bachelorette events being criminalized.