3 arrested after protest groups clash outside Texas drag show, police say

Three other people have been arrested in Texas after considered one of them pepper-sprayed protesters outside a cafe webhosting a drag display, police mentioned.

The incident spread out in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon when a small staff of other people from an anti-LGBTQ nonprofit known as Protect Texas Kids arrived at Fort Brewery and Pizza to degree a protest around the side road from the eating place all through a scheduled drag display. A gaggle of counter-protesters — wearing black, dressed in helmets and outer tactical vests — additionally confirmed up and stood in entrance of the eating place, lots of them armed with handguns and lengthy weapons, in keeping with the Fort Worth Police Department, which mentioned it used to be tracking each groups by way of a city-owned surveillance digital camera.

At roughly 12:50 p.m. CT, police noticed a member of the counter-protest staff — later recognized as Samuel Fowlkes, 20, of Weatherford, Texas — pass the road and manner the Protect Texas Kids staff, then allegedly spray them with pepper spray. Officers tried to arrest Fowlkes on scene, however police mentioned he refrained from their efforts and swung his closed fists at them.

As the officials attempted to prevent Fowlkes and position him in handcuffs, some other member of the counter-protest staff — later recognized as Christopher Guillot, 33, of Lewisville, Texas — intervened and swung an umbrella on the officials, hitting considered one of them within the face, in keeping with police. The officials then tried to arrest Guillot.

Both Fowlkes and Guillot persevered to withstand arrest, prompting police to deploy a directed reaction unit to lend a hand. When the officials steered the remainder of the counter-protesters to transport to the sidewalk, clear of the location, a 3rd member of the gang — later recognized as Meghan Grant, 37, of Dallas, Texas — many times attempted to rate previous the officials to realize get admission to to Fowlkes and Guillot, police mentioned. An officer tried to prevent Grant through pushing her again towards the sidewalk, however she refused to conform and used to be taken into custody, in keeping with police.

On Monday, police released footage from metropolis cameras and an officer’s body-worn digital camera appearing Sunday’s incident. In the movies, a counter-protester is observed spraying a substance at a small staff protesters. The movies additionally display the worrying scenario between counter-protesters and police, together with the instant an officer used to be struck within the face through an open umbrella. Some of the counter-protesters are observed evading and resisting arrest, whilst others are heard shouting on the officials.

(*3*) the Fort Worth Police Department mentioned in a press liberate on Monday. “However, those who choose to violate the law and assault others will be arrested and charged.”

Online prison data for Tarrant County display Fowlkes is dealing with 4 counts of attack inflicting physically harm, one depend of evading arrest or detention, one depend of resisting arrest and one depend of assaulting a peace officer. He used to be being hung on $22,500 bond. Guillot is dealing with one depend each and every of interfering with public tasks and assaulting a peace officer. He used to be being hung on $9,500 bond. Grant is dealing with one depend each and every of interfering with public tasks and resisting arrest. She used to be being hung on $4,000 bond, in keeping with prison data.

It used to be unclear whether or not any of the 3 suspects had received legal professionals.