29 arrested for DUI in Hillsborough County over Easter weekend

(*29*) Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office mentioned 29 other people have been arrested for DUIs over the Easter weekend as a part of a DUI Enforcement Squad operation.

HCSO mentioned the arrests came about between April 7 – 9. Of the ones arrested, government mentioned one guy blew just about 3 times the prison restrict on two other exams after he drove the flawed manner on I-275.

- Advertisement -

Several of the folks arrested have been repeat offenders, HCSO mentioned and have been charged with legal DUI.

“Driving under the influence doesn’t just put your life in danger, but it is also a blatant disregard for the safety of everyone on the road,” mentioned Sheriff Chronister. “I commend our DUI enforcement squad for their tireless work, and we will continue to crack down on every individual that chooses to make this detrimental decision.”

HCSO mentioned there have been 244 visitors stops, 3 citations and 241 warnings over the weekend in addition to the 29 arrests.