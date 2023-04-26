25 Ambition Quotes to Keep You Focused on Important Goals

There may well be associate hyperlinks on this web page, this means that we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your individual analysis sooner than making any on-line acquire.

Looking for uplifting phrases to stay you centered on your objectives?

Today’s article options 25 of essentially the most inspiring ambition quotes from smart and influential folks all the way through historical past. Each quote is a nugget of knowledge that has the facility to spur you onward and catapult you to good fortune.

When harnessed for the nice, ambition is a formidable drive that may lend a hand manifest issues that may differently appear unimaginable.

Dream giant! When you in the end succeed in what you had been aiming for, it is going to be an inspiring tale to proportion with others.

“Ambition is the germ from which all growth of nobleness proceeds.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson “Those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world usually do.” – Steve Jobs When your ambition is larger than your worry, your existence gets larger than your dream.” – Farshad Asl “Ambitions reveal direction.” – Mace Windu “It is a grand thing to rise in the world. The ambition to do so is the very salt of the earth. It is the parent of all enterprise, and the cause of all improvement.” – Anthony Trollope

“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.” – Helen Keller “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine. Ain’t nowhere else in the world where you can go from driving a truck to Cadillac overnight.” – Elvis Presley

“Ambition has one heel nailed in well, though she stretch her fingers to touch the heavens.” – William Lilly “If you have a great ambition, take as big a step as possible in the direction of fulfilling it. The step may only be a tiny one, but trust that it may be the largest one possible for now.” – Mildred Macafee “Ambition is not what a man would do, but what a man does, for ambition without action is fantasy.” – Bryant McGill “Those moments you fail are not the end, they are periods in which you recollect thoughts, ideas, and ambitions, and change direction.” – Benjamin Chapin “Ambition is a lust that is never quenched, but grows more inflamed and madder by enjoyment.” – Thomas Otway “Our ambition should be to rule ourselves, the true kingdom for each one of us; and true progress is to know more, and be more, and to do more.” – Oscar Wilde “Ambition is more than mere desire. It is desire plus incentive – determination – will to achieve the desire.” – Herbert Armstrong “Ambition has the power to change the fate of success.” – Aniket Sharma

“Great ambition is the passion of a great character. Those endowed with it may perform very good or very bad acts. All depends on the principles which direct them.” – Napoleon Bonaparte “The man who starts out simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed, you must have a larger ambition.” – John D. Rockefeller

(*25*) – Henry van Dyke “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.” – Mark Twain “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.” – Salvador Dali

“Visions are worth fighting for. Why spend your life making someone else’s dreams?” – Tim Burton “Don’t be afraid to be ambitious about your goals. Hard work never stops. Neither should your dreams.” – Dwayne Johnson “Ambition beats genius 99% of the time.” – Jay Leno “A lot of people dream, and while they are busy dreaming, the powerful, engaged people? Are busy doing.” – Shonda Rhimes “A man without ambition is like a beautiful worm — it can creep, but it cannot fly.” – Henry Ward Beecher

Final Thoughts Ambition Quotes

We hope you loved this choice of ambition quotes and that they encourage you to apply your individual goals and center of attention on your objectives.

