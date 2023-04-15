22-year-old who lost both legs after COVID complications recovers from surgery

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay girl who lost both legs after COVID-19 complications continues to provoke her pals and everybody she meets.

ABC Action News has shared her adventure each and every step of the way in which.

In 2022, Claire Bridges lost both legs from COVID complications. She used to be hospitalized for just about two months after contracting the virus.

“I remember the doctors coming in and telling me they had to amputate. I was like cool, awesome, thank you for saving my life. Can I please get bionic legs? I didn’t know what bionic legs were. I thought they were prosthetic legs,” stated Bridges.

In June of 2022, she won her first set of prosthetic legs.

The neighborhood held a large number of fundraisers to toughen Bridges. A non-profit group, 50 Legs, labored with Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates to get her prosthetic legs.

“I have my walking legs. I have my climbing legs and I just got fitted for my running blades. I’m super excited and I’m very grateful for Steve Chamberland and his organization, 50 Legs,” stated Bridges.

Bridges used to be born with a congenital middle defect. The defect positioned her at a better possibility of COVID complications. She had a inaccurate aortic valve which is crucial valve and it wanted to get replaced.

“Going to the gym, I would pretty much want to fall asleep during a workout, and now since the surgery, I don’t experience that. It’s genuinely life changing,” stated Bridges.

Dr. Ismail El-Hamamsy, the Director of Aortic Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System, carried out middle surgery.

“We needed to replace the aortic valve, which we have four valves in the heart. The aortic valve is the most important of the four, so we needed to replace it, and to do so, instead of using an artificial valve, we borrow another valve in the heart, which is the pulmonary valve. The pulmonary valve is a mirror image of the normal aortic valve, ” stated Dr. El-Hamamsy.

Prior to the surgery, Bridges stated it used to be very tough to finish sure duties. After the surgery, Bridges stated she can’t wait to run lengthy distances.

“I want to get back to rock climbing which I’ll be doing tomorrow. I want to start running. I want to obviously continue modeling, go to school, go back to bartending a little bit because I love my Grassroots family and just get back to my normalcy, but I know it’s never going to be completely normal again,” stated Bridges.

“I feel privileged I had the opportunity to participate in Claire’s care and in that whole journey she’s been through in the last year and to be a small part of it, it was a real privilege,” stated Dr. El-Hamamsy.

Bridges is crushed with the toughen from the neighborhood.

“It was insane to see the entire community just rally behind me. I was just dumbfounded,” she stated.

“Don’t go gently. That’s pretty much my whole thing. Just put up a fight, but also feel how you feel. Just don’t allow it to consume you if possible. Everybody’s different and you’re a lot stronger than you think you are.”

To be informed extra about Claire’s adventure, discuss with here.